Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Douglas Emmett worth $59,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.04, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

