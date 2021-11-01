DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Resolute Partners Group lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 29,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $3.15 on Monday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.90.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOYU shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

