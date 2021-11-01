Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,712 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Dover worth $34,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 721.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after acquiring an additional 999,100 shares during the last quarter. RR Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after buying an additional 261,082 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 2,534.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after buying an additional 252,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 5,073.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after buying an additional 249,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

DOV stock opened at $169.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

