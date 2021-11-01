Dovu Price Reaches $0.0308 on Top Exchanges (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Dovu has a market capitalization of $22.00 million and $273,564.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dovu has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dovu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00049046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00219399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00096150 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dovu

DOV is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 714,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.