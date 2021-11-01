DREP (DREP) Trading Down 31.3% Over Last Week

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One DREP coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00221958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00095368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

