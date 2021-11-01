Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CFO Sells $119,553.98 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $119,553.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DRQ traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,611. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $863.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 9,173.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 29,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 62.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 54,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.65.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

