Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CFO Sells $119,553.98 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $119,553.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
DRQ traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,611. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $863.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.43.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.65.
About Dril-Quip
Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.
