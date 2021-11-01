DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $131.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

DSDVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.55 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.02. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $133.78.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DSV Panalpina A/S (DSDVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.