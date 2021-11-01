DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives $43.31 Average PT from Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,883,000 after buying an additional 284,022 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,819 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,808,000 after purchasing an additional 433,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after buying an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 58,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

