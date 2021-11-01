Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DT. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 57,634 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

