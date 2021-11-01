e-Money Price Tops $0.88 on Major Exchanges (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. e-Money has a total market cap of $17.44 million and approximately $414,461.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Money has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001423 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00073004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00072157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00101676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,078.54 or 1.00070847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.87 or 0.06994268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00022266 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

