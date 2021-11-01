East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ERES remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Monday. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,419. East Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,394,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $987,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,956,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 156,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

