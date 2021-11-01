Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Up 40.7% in October

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 115,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.47. 1,325,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,373. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

