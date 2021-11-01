Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) is Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 2.2% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.39.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,034. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $102.28 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.01 and its 200 day moving average is $153.64.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.