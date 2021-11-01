eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of eBay in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist increased their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research increased their target price on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

EBAY opened at $76.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. eBay has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,481,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

