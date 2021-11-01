Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

ECHO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Echo Global Logistics to a hold rating and set a $48.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens cut shares of Echo Global Logistics to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

