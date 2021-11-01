EcoSynthetix (ECO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of EcoSynthetix stock opened at C$5.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$304.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.76. The company has a current ratio of 22.18, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. EcoSynthetix has a 1 year low of C$2.60 and a 1 year high of C$6.44.

Get EcoSynthetix alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Edward (Ted) Vanegdom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,254,539.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.