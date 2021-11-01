Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) by 922.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511,973 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.15% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,148,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $74,307,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $208,765.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $199,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,693 shares of company stock worth $1,185,239 in the last three months.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of EWTX opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.