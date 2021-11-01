Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1,442.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 737,839 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Edison International worth $45,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 263.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $62.93 on Monday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

