Editas Medicine (EDIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Editas Medicine to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $36.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.07. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EDIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

