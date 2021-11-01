EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) Short Interest Update

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,739. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

