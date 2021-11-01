Efinity Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 1st. Efinity has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Efinity has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00078660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00073558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00103001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,586.00 or 0.99967779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.65 or 0.07021498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022813 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

