Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.38.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,989,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,421,000 after buying an additional 1,287,355 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,914,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,857,000 after buying an additional 1,636,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.