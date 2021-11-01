Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $4.47 on Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $88.50 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elastos has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $4.47 or 0.00007335 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

ELA is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,650,214 coins and its circulating supply is 19,809,686 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

