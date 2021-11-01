Eldorado Gold’s (ELD) UNDERPERFORM Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.58.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$11.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 111.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.52 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.25.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$286.56 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$94,118.25.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

