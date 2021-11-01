Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 9.7% This Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Electroneum has a total market cap of $302.23 million and $1.04 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,905,633,610 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

