Electrum Dark Price Tops $0.0021 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $8,034.52 and $189.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00122468 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

ELD is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

