Ellington Financial (EFC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. The business had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 million. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EFC opened at $18.18 on Monday. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellington Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 301.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Ellington Financial worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFC shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

