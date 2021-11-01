Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Short Interest Update

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 852,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELOX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 25,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELOX opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $118.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.48. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $6.77.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.