Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

EXK has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.08. 2,207,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

