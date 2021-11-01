Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Stake Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Enerplus worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.68.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $9.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.95. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.84.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

