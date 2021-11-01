Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ENGIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. Engie has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

