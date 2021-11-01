EOS Force Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.62 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. EOS Force has a total market cap of $27.62 million and approximately $294,134.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00104920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00017015 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.69 or 0.00434368 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00045855 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009445 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using US dollars.

