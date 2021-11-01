EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Price Down 3%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $653.25 and last traded at $653.25. Approximately 3,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 292,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $673.24.
EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $618.56 and a 200-day moving average of $549.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 99.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39.
In related news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after buying an additional 43,590 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.