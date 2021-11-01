EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Price Down 3%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $653.25 and last traded at $653.25. Approximately 3,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 292,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $673.24.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $618.56 and a 200-day moving average of $549.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 99.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after buying an additional 43,590 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

