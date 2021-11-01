Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Up 61.6% in October

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPOKY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

EPOKY opened at $25.00 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

