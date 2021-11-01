Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Up 61.6% in October

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPOKY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

EPOKY opened at $25.00 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

