Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equillium has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Equillium alerts:

NASDAQ EQ opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 19.99. The firm has a market cap of $185.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.49. Equillium has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $11.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $53,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,724.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 413.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.