Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $886.12.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,865,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $837.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $820.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $793.98.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

