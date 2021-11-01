Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Equinix were worth $675,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 78,505.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $837.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $820.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $793.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total transaction of $827,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

