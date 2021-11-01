Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives C$160.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$118.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQB. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$80.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$81.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TSE:EQB traded up C$2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$79.30. 28,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,317. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$41.92 and a one year high of C$80.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$137.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$138.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.25, for a total value of C$294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,582,638.75. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,264,320. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,250.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

