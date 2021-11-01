Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Starbucks Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.07 on Monday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average is $114.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

