Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.460-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.320 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on EPRT. Truist upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of EPRT stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.31. 661,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.