Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.640-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WTRG opened at $46.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $51.42.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.