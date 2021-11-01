ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

HACK stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $65.20. 1,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,301. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $66.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.