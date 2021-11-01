Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,800 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 704,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 648.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CUYTF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

