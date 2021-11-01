Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells $1,375,000.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Josh Silverman sold 11,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $2,475,220.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.90, for a total transaction of $5,883,300.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $5,637,600.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $7.19 on Monday, hitting $243.50. 161,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,159. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $255.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after buying an additional 384,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Etsy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after buying an additional 498,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

