EUNO Trading 33.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $7.95 million and $11,105.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.98 or 0.00584420 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000871 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,358,905,931 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

