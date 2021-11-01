European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EWCZ. Truist Securities initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $31.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04. European Wax Center has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

