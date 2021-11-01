Evercore ISI Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $4,300.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,115.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,377.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,385.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
