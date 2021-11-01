Evercore ISI Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $4,300.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,115.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,377.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,385.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

