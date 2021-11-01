Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,582,000 after acquiring an additional 384,501 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after buying an additional 224,141 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in Everest Re Group by 2,088.0% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 121,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 705.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,047,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,368,000 after buying an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.88.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $261.50 on Monday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $193.62 and a 1 year high of $289.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.39.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

