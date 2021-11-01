Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $222.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 15.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Everest Re’s third-quarter earnings missed the estimate. Shares have underperformed the industry in a year. Exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting profit. Also, high costs weigh on margin. Nevertheless, its global presence, product diversification and capital adequacy bode well. Higher premiums earned at Insurance segment will likely improve expense and loss ratio. Its Reinsurance segment remains well-poised for leveraging opportunities, stemming from continued disruption and evolution of reinsurance market Strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities supporting effective capital deployment. It is lowering exposure to areas not meeting the right risk-return profile and effectively deploying capital to the areas to the areas that do, reposition portfolio by moving up fixed income credit quality.”

RE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.63.

NYSE:RE opened at $263.71 on Monday. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $193.62 and a one year high of $289.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.39.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 379.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

