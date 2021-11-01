EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.30. EverQuote has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $54.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $195,282.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $28,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,584 shares in the company, valued at $854,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,547 shares of company stock worth $747,777 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 67.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

